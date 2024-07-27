Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.29

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $8.34. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 38,373 shares.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
