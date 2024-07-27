Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.29

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $8.34. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 38,373 shares.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 777,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,821 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

