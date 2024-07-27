Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,804 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 495,778 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 216,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,306. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

