Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 86.4% in July

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the June 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,485 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NMZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 754,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,982. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
