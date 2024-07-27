Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $87,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

