NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Shares Up 1.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.16. 135,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 192,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 63.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $965,115.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.39% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

