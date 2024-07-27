NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NOV opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

