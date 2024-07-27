Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $509.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $467.00 to $509.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $515.07.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $480.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.47 and a 200-day moving average of $455.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.