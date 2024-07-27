Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $270.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $239.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.65.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $247.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

