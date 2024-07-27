Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) & Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Critical Comparison

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Ero Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.10 billion 3.47 $549.54 million $0.94 32.45 Ero Copper $432.32 million 4.62 $92.80 million $0.65 29.77

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 10.80% 20.20% 9.06% Ero Copper 14.23% 10.68% 5.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nomura Research Institute and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Ero Copper 0 1 3 1 3.00

Ero Copper has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.37%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Nomura Research Institute.

About Nomura Research Institute

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.