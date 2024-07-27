NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 14,355,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 53,423,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.
NIO Stock Up 3.7 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in NIO by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 744,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
