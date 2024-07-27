NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,773.65 or 0.99975006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00070950 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.