Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

