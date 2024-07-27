Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,323,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,726. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

