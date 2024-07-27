NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 220,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 87,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 51,726 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,157,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $567,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

