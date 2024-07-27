New Street Research Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Neutral

New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $182.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average is $191.23. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.