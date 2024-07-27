NetMind Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.63 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $138.94 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00005341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,879,161 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.79763946 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,689,278.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

