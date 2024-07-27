Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.37

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.37 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.22). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.20), with a volume of 26,856 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

Netcall Price Performance

Netcall Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £153.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

(Get Free Report)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.