Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,174,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 5,347,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 497.0 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NMAKF remained flat at C$0.15 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.27.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

