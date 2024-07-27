Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,174,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 5,347,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 497.0 days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NMAKF remained flat at C$0.15 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.27.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
