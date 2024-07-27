Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.94.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $127.64.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $5,038,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BILL by 10,361.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BILL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

