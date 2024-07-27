Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109,212 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 33.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

