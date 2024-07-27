Natixis Makes New Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,372 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,992,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,992,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

