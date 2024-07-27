Natixis Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 70,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

