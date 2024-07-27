Natixis Has $518,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Natixis raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

