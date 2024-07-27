Natixis Acquires 9,016 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Natixis increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 964.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $50.69 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

