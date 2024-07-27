National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Hovde Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of National Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.20.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $43.29 on Friday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in National Bank by 1,015.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in National Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

