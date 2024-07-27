Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $72,650.10 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $540,007.71.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $115,307.32.

Natera Stock Up 0.5 %

NTRA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

