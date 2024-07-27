NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 57.2% in July

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

Shares of NAOV stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 112.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.