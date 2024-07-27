Nano One Day Volume Reaches $2.26 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $127.30 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,768.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00571438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00104206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00237902 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00067460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

