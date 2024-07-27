NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.73

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.73 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.69). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 175 shares traded.

NAHL Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market cap of £26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,625.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.70.

Insider Activity

In other NAHL Group news, insider James Saralis sold 31,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.83), for a total value of £20,006.40 ($25,874.81). Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

