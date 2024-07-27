Morgan Stanley Increases Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $8.25

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.40 to $8.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie cut Playtika from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after buying an additional 1,327,596 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Playtika by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 219,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

