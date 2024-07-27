Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Reaches $5.14 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $181.64 million and $5.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00042236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,129,342,869 coins and its circulating supply is 888,501,257 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

