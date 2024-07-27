Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $454.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $454.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.50.

NYSE MCO opened at $449.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $458.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Moody’s by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Moody’s by 9,756.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

