Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Mony Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mony Group

Mony Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MONY stock opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.53. Mony Group has a 12 month low of GBX 207.60 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.74).

In related news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($28,970.51). In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.34 ($25,825.58). Also, insider Jonathan Bewes acquired 10,000 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($28,970.51). Insiders have acquired 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,766 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mony Group

(Get Free Report)

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.