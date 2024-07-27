Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,914 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $74,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,264. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

