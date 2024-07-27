Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.