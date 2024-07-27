Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $26.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. 3,404,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

