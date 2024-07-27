Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $26.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. 3,404,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

