Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded up $26.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. 3,404,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,127. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $115.59. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

