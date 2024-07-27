Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.34

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $15.91. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 34,419 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Further Reading

