Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 340,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $39.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,450.08. The company had a trading volume of 175,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,305. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,415.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

