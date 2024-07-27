MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells $527,774.28 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Don Leung sold 17,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $527,774.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 914,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,366,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Don Leung sold 9,554 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $296,842.78.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,953,297.39.

On Monday, July 15th, Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50.

On Friday, July 12th, Don Leung sold 61 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $1,738.50.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $805.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.60. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCBS

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.