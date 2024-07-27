Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Price Down 9%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

Featured Stories

