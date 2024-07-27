Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.29. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 520,472 shares traded.

Mega Uranium Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

