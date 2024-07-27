MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Trading Up 19.5%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

MedTech Acquisition Trading Up 19.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.