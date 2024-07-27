Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Cut to $434.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $452.00 to $434.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.14.

Get Medpace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Trading Up 0.3 %

MEDP stock opened at $381.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.