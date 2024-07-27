MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.