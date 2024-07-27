McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCK traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $600.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.05. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

