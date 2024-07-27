Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MAKSY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

