Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

