Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 323.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,122 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $38,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

